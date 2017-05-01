New flood barrier for Croston nursing home

A nursing home which flooded in the 2015 Boxing Day floods in Croston is taking steps to prevent a repeat occurrence.

Elderly residents at Croston Park Nursing Home found their home under nearly two foot of water following the downpour two years ago.

Fortunately, seeing the writing on the wall, care staff had moved ground floor residents up to the first and second floors before the rooms went under water.

Now the home is set to carry out a range of work, including putting in place soil bunds and brick piers at the entrance to the premises in Town Road.

It was given permission to go ahead with the work, which also involves reconstructing and lifting boundary walls, by members of Chorley Council at a meeting on Tuesday, April 25.

Owner of the nursing home Chris Mitchell said: “We are delighted that the members supported our efforts to further strengthen our flood defenses, albeit we sincerely hope they are never needed now that the wider flood works to the area are completed.

“What I witnessed that day and in the aftermath will live with me forever, such was the heart-warming support and love of our home.”

Planners gave the go ahead to the home on condition that the bund would be covered in vegetation to prevent it eroding and that it was appropriately managed.

However at the development control meeting councillor Alan Whittaker raised questions over how the borough’s authority will realistically be able to monitor the management of the flood barrier.

Concerns regarding the way the bund has been built include that it could erode without vegetation growing on it to keep the earth in place.

Writing on the planning application Brian Johnson of Rectory Close said: “I am concerned that unconsolidated soil banks will inevitably erode into the stream and culvert.”