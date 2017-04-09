‘Non suspicious’ fire extinguished in Chorley home

Fire crews from Chorley attended a fire that had broken out in the kitchen of a Silverdale Road house.

Emergency services were called by the homeowner at around 3.10pm after he discovered a fire had broken out in his dishwasher and was spreading through his kitchen.

The man had already evacuated the property by the time firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze.

The dishwasher and a washing machine were severely damaged in the fire. Kitchen cupboards and worktops were also damaged, and there was smoke throughout the house.

There were no casualties.