Huge NAKED golden statue causing quite a stir

Forget the Angel of the North, the North West has got its own new landmark - with Hollywood links no less - which is causing quite a stir.

Stunned Wigan residents were amazed this week to find that a 20ft golden statue of a naked man had materialised overnight on a shop’s car park.

And the well-toned figure leaves nothing to the imagination!

The icon, which stands proudly outside Titan Flooring Specialists on the Landgate Industrial Estate, Ashton, was a gift from the store’s landlord who bought it a number of years ago after it was used for the official promotion tour of the blockbuster movie Gladiator, starring Russell Crowe back in 2000.

People driving past the statue on Wigan Road have been slowing down to get a better look at it in all its glory, and some have even been pulling into the car park to take photographs.

Some have been impressed by the vision, others rather shocked and some have been concerned that it could be a dangerous distraction to motorists.

It certainly does catch your eye. I didn’t expect to come in on a Wednesday morning and see a big gold naked man

A spokesperson for Titan, said: “The statue itself was used all around the country to promote the Gladiator film with Russell Crowe.

“It’s just a bit of fun.

“It’s there for a temporary period then the landlord will take it to use for something else.

“It’s great it brings attention to the store.

“We still get quite a lot of people who don’t know we are here - they will now.”

The appearance of the naked giant, which is a depiction of a Greek “Titan”, has stirred up a mixed reaction from residents and visitors.

Lee Davies, a father-of-two who lives nearby, said: “I actually love it but it’s a bit inappropriate. I’m not talking about its golden appendage, just where it is. It is maybe something you would see in the town centre, but even then people would be baffled by it.

“But outside a shop on Landgate - it’s just bizarre. It’s a great PR stunt, it’s got everyone talking. There are mixed reactions - some people think it’s funny and some think it’s ridiculous.

“I don’t know if anyone actually likes it, apart from me.”

Teenagers at a nearby school have been very amused with the new addition.

A teacher at Western Skills Centre, on the industrial park, said that they have been entertained all day.

She said: “The boys are doing construction. They think it’s fantastic. It certainly does catch your eye. I didn’t expect to come in on a Wednesday morning and see a big gold naked man.”

Another onlooker said: “It is quite a vision but I imagine it would be quite off-putting to passing drivers.”

Social media has already blown up with people snapping full-frontals as they drive past, or a cheeky shot from the other side.