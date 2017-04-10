Robbers armed with guns and machetes rob Wigan shop

Police have released CCTV footage after a terrifying gunpoint robbery at a shop in Platt Bridge.

At around 6.05am on Tuesday (April 4) a man and a woman were preparing to open a convenience store on Walthew Lane, when the woman went outside to retrieve a delivery and was confronted by four men armed with guns and machetes.

The men forced the woman inside the store and into a back office, along with the other member of staff.

The offenders pointed the weapons at both the man and woman while threatening them and demanding cash. They forcibly searched them both and their office and pushed the woman to the floor.

The group of men stole a substantial amount of cash from the store and a large quantity of stamps before they fled the scene via the rear door but it is unclear whether they left on foot or in a vehicle.

The men are all described as white, with local accents and wearing dark clothing with balaclavas and gloves.

Officers have released CCTV footage of the incident in a bid to identify those involved.

Detective Constable Jessica Samouelle, of GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “Not only have these callous criminals stolen a significant amount of cash from an innocent business, but they’ve held two staff members at gunpoint and left them absolutely petrified.

“The degrading way that one of the men pushes the woman to the floor on the CCTV footage is particularly difficult to watch.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace those responsible for this appalling crime but we need the public’s help.

“If you recognise any of the men in the CCTV footage or you saw anything suspicious in the area at the time then I urge you to get in touch, you could hold vital information.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7292 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.