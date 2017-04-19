Nurse struck off for hitting dementia patient

A nurse has been struck off for 18 months after assaulting a care home resident.

A hearing of the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) heard Waqar Ahmed struck the man, who had dementia, on the back of his head with a clenched fist while employed as an agency nurse at The Lodge, Buckshaw Retirement Village in 2015.

The punch was witnessed by another member of staff, but Mr Ahmed denied the assault. He said the elderly man became violent and contact only occurred when he tried to stop him from falling.

The panel believed the witnesses’ version of events .

Mr Ahmed also faced allegations of not disclosing convictions and cautions relating to an assault, taxi touting and driving without insurance. He admitted some allegations and the rest were proved against him.

The panel agreed Mr Ahmed’s actions fell “seriously short” of the standards expected of a registered nurse.

A report states: “The panel determined that other health professionals would view Mr Ahmed’s actions as deplorable. Mr Ahmed has provided no credible explanation for his actions to the panel and has demonstrated sustained dishonesty over a period of eight years.”

A spokesperson for Buckshaw Retirement Village said it has a “zero tolerance” policy for poor practice.

They added: “As soon as this particular incident was brought to the management’s attention by a staff member at The Lodge we took immediate action. Mr Ahmed was promptly removed from his position while we carried out a review and his agency employer also took appropriate action.”