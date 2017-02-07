Beards, boiled eggs and bagels - children’s 40 biggest fears

Spiders, dogs and the dark are among British children's biggest fears - while beards, boiled eggs and bagels are among the most peculiar, according to new research.

Other common phobias in the top 40 include monsters under the bed, clowns, going to the loo and the tooth fairy.

Some of the more extreme fears admitted kids include buttons, gravy and the sound of cutlery rubbing together - one child was scared their hair would blow off if it was windy.

And despite last year’s spate of killer clowns on the UK’s darkened streets, the creepy circus performers-gone-bad only figure at number 12 on the list.

The research of 1,582 parents with children age 16 and under was commissioned to celebrate the DVD release of 'We're Going on a Bear Hunt', which is released on Monday 6 February.

Michael Rosen, author of 'We're Going on a Bear Hunt' and former British Children's Laureate, said: "The film will show children that it's a good thing to face up to our fears and worries."

On average, respondents said their kids have three phobias - typically developing them at around three years and 10 months.

One respondent said their child is afraid of mushrooms, another's didn't like red cars and while on kid bursts into tears whenever they see anyone wearing hats - except for their mum.

While one parent said their child is scared of hand dryers, another's offspring is afraid of the colour green and another has a phobia of socks.