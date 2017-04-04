Better Call Saul: the questions we need answered in season 3

Better Call Saul season 3 starts on Netflix UK next week.

We were left with a number of tense character and story cliff-hangers last time around. And it will be fascinating to see how these threads play out.

Here are the burning questions we need answered when season three gets underway.

Warning: spoilers for seasons one and two, and some minor spoilers if you haven’t seen Breaking Bad

Is Jimmy about to be ruined?

As the finale of season two concluded, Jimmy found himself ensnared by his own brother.

Photo: AMC

Stricken with guilt after sabotaging Chuck’s court documents, humiliating him professionally and causing him to collapse with stress, Jimmy ultimately confessed during a private conversation between the two.

As he left, however, it transpired Chuck had been recording the whole thing.

Should this come to light, our wheeling and dealing lawyer protagonist could be disbarred. And face criminal charges.

Will Chuck go so far as to destroy his younger brother? Is Chuck’s evidence admissible in court? Even if it is, could Jimmy simply argue he was trying to make his brother feel better by pandering to his ‘paranoia’?

Steel beneath the smile: Gus Fring is back (Photo: Netflix)

Whatever the outcome, it’s safe to say the siblings’ fraught relationship will be more complicated than ever.

Did Gus Fring leave that note for Mike?

By the climax of season two, ex-cop Mike had reluctantly taken on two jobs. Part-time parking attendant, and freelance muscle-for-hire.

Unfortunately, his forays into the New Mexico underworld had put him at loggerheads with a certain uncle-nephew duo by the name of Hector and Tuco Salamanca.

Kim and Jimmy could be closer, yet more divided, than ever before (Photo: Netflix)

Following threats against his family, Mike had set up on Hector in a sniping position out in the desert – ready to take him out with a well-placed bullet.

But a mysterious messenger called him off by setting his car horn blaring and leaving a simple, concise warning: ‘Don’t’.

It could have been left by Nacho, somehow. But it seems like the kind of thing a certain Breaking Bad drug kingpin would do.

How will Gus and Mike’s partnership develop?

Speaking of which, Gus Fring is confirmed to be making a return to our screens this season.

Given their strong working relationship in Breaking Bad, you would expect he and Mike to get acquainted before long.

Bob Odenkirk returns to star in the third season of Better Call Saul (Photo: AMC)

Mutual enemies may well be what brings them together. Fring’s hatred for Hector runs deep, after all.

Is a violent spree about to begin?

Nacho still wants Tuco dead, while Mike also wants Hector out of the picture.

It’s unlikely to be pretty.

Given that Salamanca senior is in a wheelchair by the start of Breaking Bad, this could be the season where we see just what causes that.

Will Kim and Jimmy’s relationship come under fresh strain?

The relationship between sympathetic, steadfast Kim and likeable but self-destructive Jimmy forms the emotional core of Better Call Saul.

This time around, they’re set to be working in the same offices, with both having severed their previous professional ties to go it alone.

Kim genuinely cares for Jimmy, but has made it clear just how concerned she is about his often dubious actions.

Jimmy only wants Kim to be successful in her own right, and respect him, but he has a tendency to land her in trouble.

This could well be the series where the pair’s feelings for one another become more strained than ever. Familiarity breeds contempt, as they say.

How far will those flash-forwards take us this time?

Though barely clocking more than a few minutes in total, these short but gripping black-and-white vignettes are some of Better Call Saul’s most intriguing scenes.

In the first two series, we got brief glimpses of Jimmy/Saul’s sad life in hiding after the eventual events of Breaking Bad.

Will we see more of future this time around? Will his past start to catch up with him?

Are we about to see the birth of Saul Goodman?

That is, after all, the entire point of this show.

If Breaking Bad was “turning Mr Chips into Scarface”, then this prequel is about turning idealistic, ambitious Jimmy McGill into the charismatic but sleazy Saul Goodman.

Jimmy’s relationship with his brother is in tatters. His relationship with Kim is in the balance.

His tactics have become ever more morally blurred and occasionally outright criminal.

This may be the start of Jimmy being laid to rest, and Saul Goodman rising from the ashes.

Better Call Saul series 3 arrives on Netflix on 11 April

