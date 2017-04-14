Search

Brits are mugs when it comes to coffee and think types are regions

One in ten even thinks the beans are grown in the UK

One in ten even thinks the beans are grown in the UK

0
Have your say

Brits are real mugs when it comes to COFFEE, according to new research.

A quarter of people believe that Americano, Espresso and Decaf are the names of bean-growing regions.

And one in ten even thinks the beans are grown in the UK, according to a survey of 2,000 UK adults by Co-op.

That's despite a fifth of us claiming to be coffee 'snobs'.

The poll reveals the gap is closing between our hot drink preferences with coffee less than 2% behind tea as the UK's favourite cuppa.

Four out of ten said they would even take their beloved coffee machine on holiday with them if they could.

Co-op's Coffee Buyer Michelle Wilkinson said: "Co-op customers do show a real passion for coffee but there is evidence of gaps in knowledge."

One in four people make the error of pronouncing Espresso with a non-existent 'x'.

And although a quarter of Londoners pride themselves on being coffee experts, a third of them can't master the correct pronunciation.

Regionally the strongest coffee preference can be found in Northern Ireland where overall coffee knowledge peaks and almost a quarter pride themselves on their coffee know-how. While the Welsh admit to being no experts on coffee but like a strong cuppa and two thirds reckon they can taste the difference between instant and filtered.