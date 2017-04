Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have been called to a fire at Astley Park School.

The blaze at the school on Harrington Road in Chorley was extinguished at about 7:30pm this evening.

Chorley police are currently investigating the origins of the fire.

If you have information regarding this incident please contact them on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Please quote log number LC-20170416-1042