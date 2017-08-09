Game of Thrones admit to using Ikea rugs for actors' costumes

Game of Thrones fans may well have admired the warm fur cloaks worn by Jon Snow and members of the Night's Watch in the hit show

And viewers could be surprised to learn that far from being custom-made costumes, the capes are actually modified Ikea rugs!



The furniture giant is said to be 'flattered' that the Game of Thrones wardrobe department decided to buy a bulk order of the Ludde sheepskin rugs from the chain.



The high-street soft furnishings are then customised by costume designers before being worn by the cast as they patrol the snowy Wall.



To enter into the fun, the chain has released photos of staff at one of its London stores modelling the rugs, which retail for an affordable £30 and are available in white.



Ikea's UK textiles sales leader Carol McSeveney said:



“We know these rugs are warm and cosy but we hadn’t envisioned them becoming a fashion accessory. Seeing them worn by Jon Snow and his brothers has inspired us to display them off the floor.”



The Swedish homeware empire added that it was too early to say whether the rugs' exposure in the HBO drama has boosted sales of the product.

