It’s hard to believe it’s already four years since the triumph of the London Olympic Games but next week the 31st Olympiad will get under way in Rio de Janeiro.

Amid various controversies the Games still promise sun, sea and plenty of sporting spectacle as 10,500 athletes from 207 nations head to Brazil to compete across 28 sports. Among them will be dozens of British stars, including runner Mo Farah, heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill, boxer Nicola Adams and Tour de France winning cyclist Chris Froome.

Ahead of this year’s event get yourself limbered up with our fiendishly tricky quick on the Olympics past and present.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Gold medal or DNF, how will you fare in our Olympic quiz? Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...