Gwyneth Paltrow's website advises women to burn their bras in 'cleansing ritual'

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow's website is offering women tips on how to erase bad memories of ex-lovers - burn your bra in a fire ritual.

Life and relationship expert Suzannah Galland, who is featured in this week's instalment, says that lingerie can carry the "negative energy and memories of past flames".

And in a piece on the lifestyle website she advises women to have a "bra burning cleansing ritual".

It is important to "let go of the old - even if we know it makes us look fantastic - and make room for the new", she writes, adding: "A fire ritual can help release memories of past lovers."

The step-by-step guide tells women to "find a safe place to light a fire", adding "why not invite a few close friends to join you, too", and to "write out a few words, or recite a prayer to help release and forgive".

Throw the "lingerie into the fire one piece at a time" and "watch intently as the pieces burn" while knowing "that your past is recycling into the ethers, liberating your future", it says.

Paltrow recently told how she was more focused on the website, Goop, than her acting career.

The Oscar-winning star, who "consciously uncoupled" from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, said she had "never felt so professionally fulfilled" working on the weekly publication and it was taking up the vast majority of her work.

Eye-catching recommendations in the past have included a range of sex toys, including a £10,000, 24-carat gold-plated dildo, and a review of a book by a Buddhist monk praised for its "ability to demystify mindfulness".