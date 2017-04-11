Harry Styles 'was in contention' to play Han Solo in Star Wars spin-off

Harry Styles was apparently in line to send his career into another galaxy as one of the top choices to play Han Solo in a Star Wars spin-off.

The One Direction star, who has just launched his solo career with new single Sign Of The Times, was reportedly high on the list of names to cast as a younger version of the character made famous by Harrison Ford in one of the many off-shoot projects from the main film franchise.

According to The Sun, an insider at Star Wars film studios Disney said: "Harry was one of the early names in contention when the studio looked at Han Solo.

"Even though he had virtually no acting experience, they saw he had huge star potential and would give the solo project enormous publicity.

"On initial inquiries Harry had his music career laid out and it would have been almost impossible to lock him down for the job."

Alden Ehrenreich, who has starred in Blue Jasmine and Hail, Caesar! was cast in the role for the currently-untitled Han Solo movie, which is filming now and is due out in 2018.

Styles can be seen on screen in July in Christopher Nolan's Second World War action thriller Dunkirk, marking his acting debut.