MP makes banned list top 10

Politicians know to their cost not to take too much notice of opinion polls.

But the latest – officially banned inside Westminster – has been testing the temperature, from sizzling to stone cold, of the sex appeal of the nation’s MPs.

And South Ribble’s Seema Kennedy seems to have what it takes. The mother-of-three has made it into the top 10 sexiest members of the House of Commons.

The 42-year-old was No 8 in the on-going poll as of 3pm yesterday, streets ahead of any of her Parliamentary colleagues from Lancashire.

David Morris, MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale was Seema’s closest challenger at No 136 on SexyMP.co.uk – a website created by Made in Chelsea star Francis Boulle.

Although the site is blocked on House of Commons computers, it has still managed to attract more than 200,000 votes, some of them believed to be from MPs themselves on their mobile phones.

Mark Menzies (Fylde) made it to No 190, while Ben Wallace (Wyre and Preston North) was down in 306th place. Cat Smith (Lancaster and Fleetwood) was 364th, Nigel Evans (Ribble Valley) 380th, Rosie Cooper (West Lancs) 508th, Lindsay Hoyle (Chorley) 566th and last, but not least, Preston’s Mark Hendrick in 620th.

Cries of “foul” rang around Westminster when it was claimed the poll had been rigged to favour the Tories. Only one of the top 62 was Labour - and Liz Kendall (Leicester West) was in first place.

Seema said: “The poll is a welcome January boost for a middle aged mum! I think if 2016 has taught me anything it’s not to trust polls!”