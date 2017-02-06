Netflix codes to unlock full film and TV show list revealed

It’s the most popular entertainment streaming service in the world and has revolutionised how we consume films and television shows.

But many of Netflix’s 86 million subscribers aren’t using it to its fullest, as not all content appears when performing a search.

The good news for users is that the hidden Netflix codes which unlock the full list of films and TV shows have been revealed.

You can use these hidden codes to make searching the extensive streaming site easier simply by typing a code into the URL.

Changing the digits of the code at the end means you can browse through all the categories on Netflix.

So if you are a fan of action and adventure or into documentaries, the hidden codes will allow you to open up more sub-genres to watch.

Although, bear in mind that the codes don’t work everywhere - depending on your location and IP address you may be limited to only some of the genres.

Two steps to search:

Take the basic URL - http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/

At the end of the URL, add the code you want from the list below ...

Action & Adventure: 1365

Action Comedies: 43040

Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1568

Action Thrillers: 43048

Adult Animation: 11881

Adventures: 7442

African Movies: 3761

Alien Sci-Fi: 3327

Animal Tales: 5507

Anime: 7424

Anime Action: 2653

Anime Comedies: 9302

Anime Dramas: 452

Anime Fantasy: 11146

Anime Features: 3063

Anime Horror: 10695

Anime Sci-Fi: 2729

Anime Series: 6721

Art House Movies: 29764

Asian Action Movies: 77232

Australian Movies: 5230

B-Horror Movies: 8195

Baseball Movies: 12339

Basketball Movies: 12762

Belgian Movies: 262

Biographical Docs: 3652

Biographical Dramas: 3179

Boxing Movies: 12443

British Movies: 10757

British TV Shows: 52117

Campy Movies: 1252

Children & Family Movies: 783

Chinese Movies: 3960

Classic Action & Adventure: 46576

Classic Comedies: 31694

Classic Dramas: 29809

Classic Foreign Movies: 32473

Classic Movies: 31574

Classic Musicals: 32392

Classic Romantic Movies: 31273

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 47147

Classic Thrillers: 46588

Classic TV Shows: 46553

Classic War Movies: 48744

Classic Westerns: 47465

Comedies: 6548

Comic Book and Superhero: 10118

Country & Western/Folk: 1105

Courtroom Dramas: 2748

Creature Features: 6895

Crime Action & Adventure: 9584

Crime Documentaries: 9875

Crime Dramas: 6889

Crime Thrillers: 10499

Crime TV Shows: 26146

Cult Comedies: 9434

Cult Horror Movies: 10944

Cult Movies: 7627

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 4734

Cult TV Shows: 74652

Dark Comedies: 869

Deep Sea Horror Movies: 45028

Disney: 67673

Disney Musicals: 59433

Documentaries: 6839

Dramas: 5763

Dramas based on Books: 4961

Dramas based on real life: 3653

Dutch Movies: 10606

Eastern European Movies: 5254

Education for Kids: 10659

Epics: 52858

Experimental Movies: 11079

Faith & Spirituality: 26835

Faith & Spirituality Movies: 52804

Family Features: 51056

Fantasy Movies: 9744

Film Noir: 7687

Food & Travel TV: 72436

Football Movies: 12803

Foreign Action & Adventure: 11828

Foreign Comedies: 4426

Foreign Documentaries: 5161

Foreign Dramas: 2150

Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies: 8243

Foreign Horror Movies: 8654

Foreign Movies: 7462

Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 6485

Foreign Thrillers: 10306

French Movies: 58807

Gangster Movies: 31851

Gay & Lesbian Dramas: 500

German Movies: 58886

Greek Movies: 61115

Historical Documentaries: 5349

Horror Comedy: 89585

Horror Movies: 8711

Independent Action & Adventure: 11804

Independent Comedies: 4195

Independent Dramas: 384

Independent Movies: 7077

Independent Thrillers: 3269

Indian Movies: 10463

Irish Movies: 58750

Italian Movies: 8221

Japanese Movies: 10398

Jazz & Easy Listening: 10271

Kids Faith & Spirituality: 751423

Kids Music: 52843

Kids’ TV: 27346

Korean Movies: 5685

Korean TV Shows: 67879

Late Night Comedies: 1402

Latin American Movies: 1613

Latin Music: 10741

Martial Arts Movies: 8985

Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling: 6695

Middle Eastern Movies: 5875

Military Action & Adventure: 2125

Military Documentaries: 4006

Military Dramas: 11

Military TV Shows: 25804

Miniseries: 4814

Mockumentaries: 26

Monster Movies: 947

Movies based on children’s books: 10056

Movies for ages 0 to 2: 6796

Movies for ages 2 to 4: 6218

Movies for ages 5 to 7: 5455

Movies for ages 8 to 10: 561

Movies for ages 11 to 12: 6962

Music & Concert Documentaries: 90361

Music: 1701

Musicals: 13335

Mysteries: 9994

New Zealand Movies: 63782

Period Pieces: 12123

Political Comedies: 2700

Political Documentaries: 7018

Political Dramas: 6616

Political Thrillers: 10504

Psychological Thrillers: 5505

Quirky Romance: 36103

Reality TV: 9833

Religious Documentaries: 10005

Rock & Pop Concerts: 3278

Romantic Comedies: 5475

Romantic Dramas: 1255

Romantic Favorites: 502675

Romantic Foreign Movies: 7153

Romantic Independent Movies: 9916

Romantic Movies: 8883

Russian: 11567

Satanic Stories: 6998

Satires: 4922

Scandinavian Movies: 9292

Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1492

Sci-Fi Adventure: 6926

Sci-Fi Dramas: 3916

Sci-Fi Horror Movies: 1694

Sci-Fi Thrillers: 11014

Science & Nature Documentaries: 2595

Science & Nature TV: 52780

Screwball Comedies: 9702

Showbiz Dramas: 5012

Showbiz Musicals: 13573

Silent Movies: 53310

Slapstick Comedies: 10256

Slasher and Serial Killer Movies: 8646

Soccer Movies: 12549

Social & Cultural Documentaries: 3675

Social Issue Dramas: 3947

Southeast Asian Movies: 9196

Spanish Movies: 58741

Spiritual Documentaries: 2760

Sports & Fitness: 9327

Sports Comedies: 5286

Sports Documentaries: 180

Sports Dramas: 7243

Sports Movies: 4370

Spy Action & Adventure: 10702

Spy Thrillers: 9147

Stage Musicals: 55774

Stand-up Comedy: 11559

Steamy Romantic Movies: 35800

Steamy Thrillers: 972

Supernatural Horror Movies: 42023

Supernatural Thrillers: 11140

Tearjerkers: 6384

Teen Comedies: 3519

Teen Dramas: 9299

Teen Screams: 52147

Teen TV Shows: 60951

Thrillers: 8933

Travel & Adventure Documentaries: 1159

TV Action & Adventure: 10673

TV Cartoons: 11177

TV Comedies: 10375

TV Documentaries: 10105

TV Dramas: 11714

TV Horror: 83059

TV Mysteries: 4366

TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1372

TV Shows: 83

Urban & Dance Concerts: 9472

Vampire Horror Movies: 75804

Werewolf Horror Movies: 75930

Westerns: 7700

World Music Concerts: 2856

Zombie Horror Movies: 75405