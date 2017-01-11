REVEALED: Which workers are most likely to drink or drug-drive

New analysis has revealed jobs in construction dominate the list of occupations most likely to have a conviction for drink and drug-driving.

MoneySuperMarket, who have based their findings on the 9.8 million car insurance quotes run during 2016. say that while mature students living at home are most likely to have a drink or drug-driving conviction (5.6 per 1,000 students are guilty of driving under the influence) – it’s those working in construction who dominate the top ten.

Professions most and least likely to be intoxicated behind the wheel

Scaffolders rank highest with a rate of 5.2 per 1,000, closely followed by groundworkers at 4.8 per 1,000. Builder’s labourers, roofers, plasterers and bricklayers also feature in the top ten, along with soldiers, with 3.6 per 1,000 having a drink or drug-driving conviction.

Police officers are least likely to have a conviction, with just 0.026 per 1,000 guilty of drink-driving.

Taxi drivers (1.108 per 1,000) and research scientists (0.132 per 1,000), also feature in the bottom ten, as well as midwives (1.118 per 1,000) and paramedics (0.135).

Kevin Pratt, consumer affairs expert at MoneySuperMarket, said: ‘There’s no excuse for drink or drug-driving, no matter what line of work you are in.

‘Regardless of the profession, the prospect of a couple of quick drinks in the pub after work can be tempting. The chances are you’re naturally going to be tired after a long day on top of that, so there’s an increased possibility your driving might suffer, leading to being stopped by the police.

‘We should also remember that construction workers – particularly scaffolders, who have to do their work before others can start – are on the road very early in the morning. If they’ve drunk the night before, they could still be over the limit on the way into work the next day.

‘Drink-driving puts yourself and other drivers in extreme danger and carries huge financial implications, as well as a driving ban for at least a year and the possibility of six months behind bars.

‘Car insurance premiums leap up following a conviction, typically by £470. For those who have been caught and experienced a hike in their premiums, it’s worth shopping around as another provider may offer a smaller increase.’