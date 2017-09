A box of Jaffa Cakes has shrunk in size from 12 to 10 biscuits, sparking outrage from fans of the favourite treat.

Jaffa Cake lovers furious as pack size decreases



Toblerone, Terry's Chocolate Orange, Quality Street, Cream Eggs, Fredos and now Jaffa Cakes - it appears no treat is safe from the downsizing trend that's struck biscuit aisles around the country.