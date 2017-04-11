On a blooming lovely day . . .

Plant lovers took advantage of the glorious sunshine in the delightful setting of historic Hoghton Tower on Saturday.
The Tower teamed up with Plant Hunters’ Fairs for the spring treat – with the entrance fee in aid of Hoghton Tower Preservation Trust who use all funds raised directly for the benefit of the venue.
Plant Hunters’ Fairs organise a wide range of events across the Midlands and the North West at a range of prestigious venues.
Janet Blow from Plant Hunters’ Fairs said: “We are really pleased to bring Plant Hunters’ Fairs to Lancashire for the first time at such a beautiful venue.
“All our nurseries attending are always happy to offer expert advice to help less experienced gardeners select the right plants for their gardens.”
She added: “For true ‘plantaholics’ there are always those little treasures to discover that can’t be obtained elsewhere.”