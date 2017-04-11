On a blooming lovely day . . .

Plant lovers took advantage of the glorious sunshine in the delightful setting of historic Hoghton Tower on Saturday.

The Tower teamed up with Plant Hunters’ Fairs for the spring treat – with the entrance fee in aid of Hoghton Tower Preservation Trust who use all funds raised directly for the benefit of the venue.

Photo Neil Cross Plant Hunter Fair at Hoghton Tower Alex Donaldson of Crafty Plants with a Tillandsia Fasciculata

Plant Hunters’ Fairs organise a wide range of events across the Midlands and the North West at a range of prestigious venues.

Janet Blow from Plant Hunters’ Fairs said: “We are really pleased to bring Plant Hunters’ Fairs to Lancashire for the first time at such a beautiful venue.

“All our nurseries attending are always happy to offer expert advice to help less experienced gardeners select the right plants for their gardens.”

She added: “For true ‘plantaholics’ there are always those little treasures to discover that can’t be obtained elsewhere.”

Photo Neil Cross Plant Hunter Fair at Hoghton Tower Harry Clegg, five

Photo Neil Cross Plant Hunter Fair at Hoghton Tower Agnes a Llahso Apso

Photo Neil Cross Plant Hunter Fair at Hoghton Tower

Photo Neil Cross Plant Hunter Fair at Hoghton Tower

Photo Neil Cross Plant Hunter Fair at Hoghton Tower Anastasia Kerr, three