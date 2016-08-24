Online help to report power cuts

A new online tool has been launched to help report power cuts in Lancashire.

The region’s network operator, Electricity North West, has launched a log a fault’ tool on its website. The information provided will automatically log the fault and engineers will be dispatched to site to restore the power as quickly as possible.

Stephanie Trubshaw of Electricity North West, said: “Our aim is to make it as easy as possible for our five million customers across the North West to contact us if they experience a power outage in their home or business.

“Thankfully for most people power cuts are very rare, but they can have a big impact. We invest millions in upgrading and maintaining the power network to prevent any unexpected outages, but it’s important for our customers to be able to easily contact us if they do experience any issues and the new online tool will help make that possible.”

Visit: www.enwl.co.uk/contact/log-a-fault or search for any faults in your area here. Alternatively call on 0800 195 4141.

