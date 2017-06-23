Open air production of The Secret Garden in Astley Park Chorley

A theatre production of The Secret Garden is coming to Astley Park’s Walled Garden.

The Theatre in the Park event, produced and performed by members of Heartbreak Productions, is organised by Chorley Council.

Councillor Alistair Bradley, eader of the borough’s council, said: “The Theatre in the Park event creates a great sense of community, an exhilarating experience and a unique production. The exciting atmosphere combines the elements of theatre with the outdoors which makes for a wonderful evening.

“The evening provides an alternative to the usual indoor cinema and theatre which allows for a unique experience. The production of the Secret Garden can be enjoyed by families which allows for a night of enjoyment with your children.”

Tickets can be purchased from the Chorley Council website. The performance will take place on July 16, starting at 5.30pm.

Heartbreak Productions are also performing The Taming of the Shrew in Chorley on September 2.