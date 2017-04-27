Oscar Clark to take on Walk in the Dark in memory of dad

A brave youngster will step into his late father’s shoes this weekend for a charity walk to help his family’s fundraising legacy

Oscar Clark, eight, from Penwortham will step up and lead the way at the annual Walk in the Dark in memory of his dad Ric who died from cancer, two years ago aged just 35.

Ric Clark

The 11 mile trek, organised by Rosemere Cancer Foundation, brings together hundreds of people across the community every year, raising thousands of pounds for cancer patients.

Oscar will line up with his mum Leonie, granddad John and his auntie and uncle Amanda and, Paul Gill for the course which starts at Chorley General Hospital to the Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital. Walkers will set off at 9.30pm.

John said: “It will be mine and Leonie’s fourth Walk in the Dark, my other daughter Amanda’s third and Paul’s second as he had a bad knee last year and couldn’t take part. Oscar has been desperate to do it for the last couple of years.

“His younger brother Sid wants to do it too but at six, although he’d be thrilled at the prospect of the late night, we think it’s a bit too far for him yet.

Ric in training ahead of the Rosemere Walk of the Dark in 2015

“I would however encourage anyone else who is maybe thinking of taking part to give it a go. We really enjoy it. It’s not about speed or time. It’s about coming together as a community to do something positive while having a laugh. It’s a really enjoyable night with people, my daughters included, dressing up and having fun.”

Ric, who worked at BAe Systems, overcame stomach cancer in 2014 - and chronicled his battle in the Evening Post - but in 2015 was told h he had incurable peritoneal cancer, that metastasised from his first tumour. He died that December.

Throughout his cancer battle former Preston Harrier Ric took on a number of charity challenges. Supporters helped him achieve more than £10,000.

This year, Walk in the Dark is raising money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal, which launched last month to mark the 20th anniversary of the opening of Rosemere Cancer Centre.

Rosemere Walk in the Dark from Chorley Hospital

Dan Hill, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s head of fundraising, said: “As this is the cancer centre’s coming of age year, we are hoping to have a record number of entrants to Saturday’s Walk in the Dark as people get behind the appeal.”

The walk is free to children aged 12 and under but otherwise has a £10 entry fee, register at www.rosemere.org.uk or call 01772 522913.