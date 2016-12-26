Painting of Chorley in winter wins art exhibition

A painting depicting Chorley landmarks in a wintry setting has been awarded the People’s Choice award.

Chorley Winter by Jackie Williams was named winner after another Lodge Artists’ Annual Exhibition in Astley Hall drew to a close.

Making a Splash Roger Gillet of Lodge Artists in Chorley

The exhibition welcomed around 2,500 visitors throughout November and December to view 131 original paintings by members. Nineteen paintings were sold.

Chorley Winter was painted as a follow-up to Chorley Springtime which last year was reproduced as a large print for display in the town hall reception.

A pilot run of Christmas cards featuring the painting sold out in a matter of weeks and more are now in production. David Tetlow, cultural assets manager at Chorley Council, has expressed an interest in selling the cards in the proposed new Coach House gift shop next year. They are available through the website artfortheworkplace.co.uk and in various outlets. A donation of 10p from every card will go to Derian House Childrens Hospice.

Winner of the Members’ Choice award went to Roger Gillet for his impressive pencil drawing, Making a Splash.

L-R: Natalia Walsh makes the draw. She is pictured with Brenda Smith of Lodge Artists in Chorley

Raffle tickets were sold for a painting donated by one of the Lodge Artists’ visiting artists, Marion Dutton, who demonstrated her techniques in a colourful landscape with poppies.

The draw was made by Natalia Walsh, aged six, and the delighted winner was Ian Rhoden from Chorley. The raffle raised £80 for St. Catherine’s Hospice.

Lodge Artists is a long-established amateur art group serving Chorley and the surrounding districts.

Art enthusiasts of all ages and abilities are welcome to visit and become members.

L-R: Polly Carr presents the painting to Ian Rhoden of Lodge Artists in Chorley

Meetings are held every Wednesday at 7.30pm at Brinscall and Withnell Athletic and Recreational Association in School Lane.

For more information see lodgeartistschorley.org.uk