Parcelforce hold football match for Baby Beat Appeal

Warehouse workers enjoyed some friendly rivalry during a charity football match, to honour a baby who was stillborn.

Staff at Parcelforce, in Buckshaw Village, raised £1,800 for The Baby Beat Appeal, in memory of Kevin Saunders’ daughter Hannah, who died at birth 13 years ago.

All money raised will go towards maintaining and raising standards in preventative care and foetal wellbeing at the Sharoe Green Maternity Unit at Royal Preston Hospital.

Kevin, of Leyland, said: “I am the charity organiser at Parcelforce, in Buckshaw Village, and so I suggested doing something for Baby Beat and they agreed. My colleague Connor Ryder came up with the idea of a managers v warehouse lads football match.

“I am pleased to say the warehouse lads won 7-3.

“We have raised very close to £1,800 for the Baby Beat Appeal, which is amazing. Parcelforce has donated £200 to the appeal, which we are most grateful for.

“My wife, Collette, was pregnant and the baby, who we named Hannah, stopped kicking at 37 weeks.

“We were in Royal Preston Hospital three days before Hannah was born. It was a very difficult thing to go through.

“Staff and volunteers from Baby Beat were amazing and we wanted to support the work it does for people in the same scenario we were once in.



