Plans for hotel at luxury shopping village in Chorley

A hotel could be part of a luxury shopping village which developers hope to build near Botany Bay in Chorley.

The high end retail area is being billed by landowners as Lancashire’s version of the Bicester Village outlet mall in Oxfordshire, which has become the second most visited location in the UK by Chinese tourists, after Buckingham Palace, attracting 6.3m shoppers a year.

Plans for the retail and employment floorspace have been submitted to the borough’s authority and the public consultation period, which ends on Tuesday, August 29, is underway.

But at this stage in the planning process landowners FI Real Estate Management do not have a hotelier for the site.

A spokesman said: “It [the hotel] is just one of a number of uses possible and it has not been explored in detail yet prior to consent being achieved.”

Meanwhile the same landowners have also sent Chorley Council proposals for up to 188 homes at land to the west of Blackburn Road in Chorley.

And another planning application from William Drinkwater and Anne Goodier has been submitted for up to 100 homes for land to the rear of Blackburn Road.

This brings the number of houses for the area up to almost 300.

Because some residents were unable to get to the consultation before plans were submitted to Chorley Council FI Real Estate Management has organised a residents’ meeting tonight.

Associate development director Mark Adams will meet with members of Blackburn Road and Great Knowley Residents’ Association at St Peter’s Centre in Eaves Lane at 7.30pm.

Chorley councillors Adrian and Marion Rowe will also be present.

To view the outline planning application for retail and employment floorspace search 17/00715/OUTMAJ on Chorley Council’s website.

For the housing applications search 17/00714/OUTMAJ and 17/00716/OUTMAJ.