Plans submitted for Lidl at Pines Hotel site

A former landmark hotel’s transformation into retirement apartments and a food store has taken a step forward.

A full planning application was submitted this week for the Pines Hotel at Clayton-le-Woods in Chorley.

The proposal is to redevelop the site into 40 one and two-bedroom apartments and a new Lidl store.

The plans have been sent by UK leading retirement housebuilder McCarthy and Stone and Lidl to Chorley Council.

Ian Wilkins, regional managing director at McCarthy and Stone (North West) said: “We are pleased with the final plans and we believe retirement living apartments will improve the local accommodation offering whilst freeing up larger family homes in the area.”

Lidl UK’s regional head of property Stuart Jardine said: “A new food store in this location will clean up a derelict site and provide much needed competition locally.

“We would like to thank the residents of Chorley for attending our public exhibition and we are excited by the positive feedback we received.”