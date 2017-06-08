Counting gets under way in South Ribble

Counting in the South Ribble constituency has now begun.

The count is taking place at South Ribble Tennis and Fitness Centre, Cuerden Way, Bamber Bridge.

Voters went to the polling stations between 7am and 10pm today.

The result is expected at about 5am.

The candidates are:

Seema Kennedy: Conservative.

Andrew Wight: Green Party.

Julie Gibson: Labour.

John Wright: Liberal Democrat.

Mark Jarnell: NHA National Health Action Party.

Mark Smith: UKIP.

The seat is held by Seema Kennedy, who won it with a majority of 5,945 in the 2015 General Election. She received 24,313 votes. Labour’s Veronica Bennett was runner up with 18,368.

Voter turnout was 68.69 per cent - up slightly from 67.9 per cent at the previous General Election in 2010.

The South Ribble constituency had been represented since 2010 by Conservative MP Lorraine Fullbrook.

Before that, Labour MP David Borrow held the seat for the 13 years from 1997 to 2010.

Blackburn-born Mrs Kennedy grew up in Iran and the Ribble Valley.

She worked as a solicitor and in her family’s property business in Preston, before being elected as South Ribble’s MP.

Since her election she was made vice-chairman of the Conservative Middle East Council and is Co-Chair of the Jo Cox Loneliness Commission.