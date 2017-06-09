General election 2017: Chorley holds onto Labour’s Lindsay Hoyle

Labour’s Lindsay Hoyle has held onto his seat in Chorley.

He won against Conservative candidate Caroline Moon by a margin of 7,512 votes.

Speaking after the count Mr Hoyle said: “It really is fantastic, six elections as a member of Parliament and to represent Chorley - I have got to say there’s no better constituency than here.

“It’s great to go back to Westminster with such a fantastic haul.

“Its been a great road, a ringing endorsement for me and its been all age groups that have turned out to vote for me.

“I never thought that I would have over 30 thousand votes.”

While Mr Hoyle claimed 30,745 votes from Chorley constituents Mrs Moon drew in 23,233.

She was not available for comment following the announcement of the results and arrived at the count at Chorley Town Hall at around 2am - with just half an hour to spare before the result was announced.

This election means that Mr Hoyle, who is also deputy speaker of the House of Commons, has increased his majority since the 2015 General Election when his majority was 4,530.

Liberal Democrat Stephen Fenn won 1,126 votes while the Green party’s nominee Peter Lageard bagged just 530.

Mr Fenn told the Post that while he was disappointed with his lot he also felt that the increase in membership of young people was a positive sign.

“I’m a little bit disappointed but I think it all comes down to the fact that Lindsay gets a strong personal vote.

“If we didn’t have someone like that we would get a higher vote.

“He’s built up his reputation and respect over the years.

“The main thing is our membership has increased especially with young people and that’s something to build up on moving forward.”

Mr Lageard said he felt 530 votes was “reasonable” given that he is not a local, but from Wallasey.

“I think that may have put people off,” he said.

At the beginning of the evening as counting began, Mr Lageard had said: “The party is giving people a chance to have a representative to vote Green.

He had also hedged his bets with Mr Hoyle to win adding: “He’s a known quantity.”

Throughout the count the Conservative party had kept their lips sealed on who they thought would win the Chorley seat but Tory councillor Eric Bell had admitted that he had been “hopeful” when the night commenced.

Voter turnout in the borough was 73 per cent - an increase in the 69 per cent turnout in the 2015 general election.

Just before 2am it had become clear that Labour were in the lead. A shout went out among the Labour supporters, lifting the tension in the air, when they saw that they had scooped 50 per cent of the vote.

Members then gathered around Mr Hoyle, who has been the Member of Parliament for Chorley since 1997, to congratulate him.

“Chorley’s the sort of place if you don’t come from Chorley you don’t get voted for,” said Labour activist Bob Crabtree.

RESULTS:

Lindsay Hoyle Labour 30,745

Caroline Moon Conservative 23,233

Stephen Fenn Liberal Democrat 1,126

Peter Lageard Green 530

Rejected votes 134

Turnout 73 per cent

Electorate 76,604

Votes cast 55,777