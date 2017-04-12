MP warns county over wasteful library closures as inquiry looms

Lancashire County Council would be at risk of throwing away thousands of pounds of taxpayers should a public inquiry into library closures go ahead, an MP has warned.

Ben Wallace, MP for Wyre and Preston North, was one of the leading figures in calling for a public inquiry into the closures which were confirmed last autumn.

The libraries minister Rob Wilson this week wrote to Lancashire County Council leader, Coun Jenny Mein, warning Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Karen Bradley was minded to hold an inquiry into the closure plan, which affected 29 sites. County Hall has been asked to respond to specific questions from the minister. Mr Wallace said attention should have been paid to campaigners who urged officials not to rush ahead with the cuts.

He said: “Campaigners have warned and warned Lancashire County Council not to rush headlong into disposal of their libraries

“By not being thorough they now put at risk thousands of pounds worth of tax payers money if they are forced to reverse this reckless policy.”