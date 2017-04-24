Popular Lancashire restaurant The Naaz set to close its doors

A popular Indian restaurant is closing its doors after 27 years of trading.

The owners of The Naaz on Club Street, Bamber Bridge, blame current economic conditions and stagnating disposable incomes.

The Naaz, Bamber Bridge

The recession hit brasserie announced its closure with a statement thanking customers and declaring: “It is with a heavy heart that after almost 30 years of great food, delicious wine, wonderful people, fun times, hard work, ups and downs (and a few Hokey Pokeys thrown into the mix) we have decided it’s time to move on, due to inflationary pressures and stagnating disposable incomes.”

The statement continued: “This has been a very difficult and emotional decision and we are so sad to say goodbye, It was the site of first dates, marriage proposals,weddings,children growing up, epic parties,and many other completely routine and sometimes totally extraordinary moments.

“Thank you to all of our customers. We loved taking care of you, and thank you for taking care of us.”

The restaurant opened in 1990 and its last day will be Monday May 1.

This has been a very difficult and emotional decision and we are so sad to say goodbye, It was the site of first dates, marriage proposals,weddings,children growing up, epic parties,and many other completely routine and sometimes totally extraordinary moments.

Chef Dilshad Miah told the Post: “We all feel very sad. It was a hard decision to make. But people aren’t going out as much as they used to because money is tight.

“Also it is getting harder to find the right kitchen staff.

“We’ve been looking for someone to rent the premises, but no-one seems to want to open an Indian restaurant right now.

“It’s been really hard to keep it going of late. But the trade isn’t there and neither are the skilled staff.

The Naaz, Bamber Bridge

“We put out a statement because we wanted to thank our customers so much for their support over the years. We have appreciated that.

“The easiest thing to do would have been just to close the doors, but we didn’t want to do that.

“After so many years it is the end of the story for the Naaz.”

The news sparked a flood of comments on Facebook summed up by one local resident who noted simply: “We’re going to miss you ...”