Popular run is back on track after pub saves the day

A popular five kilometre run is back on track after being driven off the road by a parking wrangle.

The Buckshaw Green Man event, which had to be suspended when runners were banned from leaving their vehicles in a community car park, resumed yesterday after a local publican stepped in to help.

The Greenman 5k run in Buckshaw Village, Chorley. Picture by Paul Heyes, Sunday January 29, 2017.

More than 40 turned out for the new-look weekly run which now starts at the iconic green man statue at the entrance to Buckshaw Village near Leyland.

“We’ve got to thank the landlord at the nearby Bobbin Mill pub for allowing us to use his car park,” said organiser Karl Fleming.

“We used to leave our cars on the car park at the football pitches up the road and start the run from there.

“It’s never been an issue before, but then someone complained, saying we shouldn’t be using that car park because we weren’t playing football. So we were told we weren’t welcome any more.

“Without adequate parking we would be struggling to attract people from around the area to turn out for the run every Sunday morning.

“But the pub were absolutely fantastic about it and they even said they would be prepared to open a bit earlier on a Sunday if anyone wanted a brew after the run.

“We now start off at the green man statue and everyone I’ve spoken to thinks it’s even better than before.”

Runners had to negotiate icy paths for yesterday’s run after a freezing night, but only one took a tumble.

“It was quite slippery in places and so I asked people to take it steady and slow down a bit just to be on the safe side,” added Karl.

“Some ended up with times which were about 30 seconds slower than usual. But there was only one faller and they weren’t badly hurt.

“The Green Man 5K is proving to be a very popular run and we’re hoping that this year we can really boost the numbers of people taking part every week.”