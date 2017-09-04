Power walk to 5k challenge in Chorley

Power walkers stepped up the pace at a new addition to an autumn exercise regime in Chorley.

Brand new to the ‘couch’ family and following the tried and tested Couch to 5k program, it replaces the jogging and running with power walking.

Photo Neil Cross The start of the Autumn Couch Power Walk to 5k at Astley Park, Chorley

Runners were also back on the track on Saturday for this season’s Couch to 5K, starting at Astley Hall.

With runners and power walkers combined about 100 people limbered up for their fitness session in the paths around the country house.

Posting on Facebook participant Lynne Fogg said: “Really enjoyed it.

“Thank you volunteers you did a grand job.”

Nicky Greenwood, who was unable to make the first session, said: “This sounds great. I’d love to do C25k but my knees aren’t up to running butfast walking is ideal.”

Training sessions take place three times weekly, on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays.

To follow the group on Facebook search for Chorley C25K and to register for the training go to https://groups.runtogether.co.uk/ChorleyRunners