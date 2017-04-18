Preston brides 'devastated' after sudden wedding shop closure

Brides and grooms to be in Preston have been left "devastated" after one of Lancashire’s best known wedding shops went into administration.

The Dan Kerr Bridal Shop which has premises in Lancaster Road, Preston and Church Street Blackpool, has closed its doors and removed stock from displays.

Brides fear they have been left in the lurch after the sudden closure of Dan Kerr

A note in the window at the Blackpool shop said that customers will be sent letters this week to explain their position ahead of their weddings.

The firm, which has been supplying dresses accessories and suits for 100 years and was still being run by family members, has called insolvency practitioners Leonard Curtis Recovery of Bamber Bridge to handle the administration.

The statement said: “We regret to have to inform customers that after over 100 years of trading as a family business, we have no alternative but to close down.

“The stock and assets are all being moved to safe, secure storage, and individual letters will be sent to each customer in relation to dresses which have been ordered/paid for.

“We would urge customers to wait for the letters... prior to any written correspondence only, with Leonard Curtis at the above address, with any queries.”

Bride Beth Whiting from Ribbleton was devastated to learn the news via a Facebook post.

The 26-year-old who works as a sales assistant for Ann Summers said: "One of my friends sent me the post this morning and told me to get to the shop straight away.

"When I got there there were around four brides outside crying.

"The shop had been completely stripped and it's just an empty shell.

"I was told I had to wait for a letter to find out what was going to happen.

"I've lost around £500 which I put down as a deposit on a dress, veil and underskirt for my wedding in October.

"I'm completely devastated. I just feel sick it's been horrendous. I haven't a clue how I'm going to afford to replace the items I've ordered.

Another bride who had ordered a dress from the Preston shop arrived at the store to find wedding dresses and suits being removed to a large van.

Rebecca, 36 from Preston said: "A friend shared a post on Facebook by Sovereign Jewellers saying that Dan Kerr was going into liquidation. I was really upset as my dress had been completely paid for and was upstairs being altered. I rushed straight round and saw a van being loaded with dresses.

"I asked for my dress and was told I couldn't have it as it was going into storage. I couldn't believe it. I told them that the dress was mine and it wasn't theirs to take.

"I'm getting married in two months and I doubt I could have found a replacement in that time.

"I told them that I wouldn't leave the premises without my dress. They eventually gave me my dress, but they still owe me money for suit hire.

"I feel so sorry for other people who don't know what's happening. I was told that everyone was being contacted today but if I hadn't seen the Facebook post I would still be none the wiser.

"They've really managed the situation badly. It was a horrible way to find out the shop was closing. This is the biggest day of many people's lives and they've been left in the lurch."

Susanne Hesketh, a spokesperson for Sovereign Jewellers who shared the post said: "We were told about the closure after a member of staff at Dan Kerr was turned away from the premises this morning.

"We deal with a lot of brides who have dresses at the shop and felt we had no choice but tell our customers about the situation.

"We have been inundated with messages and calls. Everyone is so shocked and some brides are really panicking."

A representative for Dan Kerr said the company would not be making a comment at this time.

A just giving page for Beth Whiting has been set up by Preston City wrestling organiser Steven Fludder to help her replace her lost items. Donations can be made here

