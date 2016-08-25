Providing support for charity cyclists

A firm which supplies highways maintenance support vehicles has loaned one of its units to support fund-raisers cycling from London to Fez in aid of children’s hospitals.

Chorley-based Blakedale Limited, which supplies self-drive hire Traffic Management and Highway Maintenance Support Vehicles, will provide James Leahy, Joey Healy, Jamie Pownceby and Bradley Smith, all from Hertfordshire, with a welfare vehicle with some welcome home comforts, cooking and sanitation facilities as they cycle across Europe and cross continents into Africa.

All funds raised will go towards Great Ormond Street and Evelina London Children’s Hospitals, which has supported James Leahy’s daughter Amelia, and Joey Healy’s son George, who have heart defects.

Their experiences inspired the friends to raise funds for both charities to support its lifesaving research and care.

Carmen Bowley, joint managing director of Blakedale, said: “We’re all very excited that one of our Welfare Vehicles will be supporting the team as they cycle to raise money for a great cause. We’ll be sharing photos and updates of their progress both on our website and via social media over the coming weeks.

“With the names George & Amelia and the words Helping Save Lives. Big Hearts, Little Children emblazoned on their cycling shirts, it is clear that this incredible cycle ride has a very special purpose that is indeed close to the hearts of the families of the four men taking part.”

To find out more, or to make a donation, visit the team’s fundraising page at http://www.virginmoneygiving.com/challengeafrica.