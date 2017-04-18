Race to raise £1m in memory of Carla

A mother daughter duo from Chorley are lacing up their trainers to take on the London Marathon in memory of a relative who died of epilepsy.

Cathy Karn, and her daughter Millie, will take on the challenging 26.2 mile run on Sunday, April 23 to raise funds for Epilepsy Action.

They want to help raise £1m for the charity after their niece and cousin Carla Rankin died three years ago, aged 27.

Millie, 24, said: “We’re running the London Marathon fuelled by the memories and love of our truly wonderful niece and cousin, Carla. She is worth every breath, blister and more.”

Since Carla’s death in 2014, her family have spearheaded ‘Team Carla’. It includes her friends from all over the country, who have taken on a range of fundraising challenges. These have included the Manchester 10k, Tough Mudder, the London Marathon and the Royal Parks Foundation Half Marathon. In 2016, they organised a ‘One in a Million’ charity ball and raised over £22,800 in just one night. Their second ball in 2017 raised over £57,000. So far, Team Carla has raised over £120,000 in Carla’s memory and their fundraising mission shows no sign of stopping.