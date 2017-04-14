Radio DJs a hit in sitcom Car Share

Peter Kay’s hit comedy Car Share in back on our screens and fans are keeping their eyes peeled to spot scenes from Chorley.

Frederick’s Ice Cream in Bolton Road, Heath Charnock featured in the last series as Peter’s character John and his work colleague Kayleigh (Sian Gibson) drove to and from work.

Rob Charles

“That area of Chorley near Bolton is often featured, Adlington and Horwich way,” said Ian Robinson of Chorley Little Theatre.

In Peter’s Pheonix Nights the comedian from Bolton talks about a fictional radio station called Chorley FM.

And in BBC1’s smash sitcom Car Share it’s Forever FM which fans are enjoying as it returns to TV screens all over the country.

In fact, following the first series, the fictional station proved so popular that the BBC even created a playlist of songs from the show.

Martin Emery

Forever FM features the mystery voices of two Lancashire radio DJs who have become stars of the comedy without ever actually appearing in person on screen.

Martin Emery plays the role of Andy the Drivetime host on Forever FM, while the voice behind the station’s breakfast DJ Mike belongs to Rob Charles.

The Tuesday night BAFTA-winning comedy is a ratings hit and Martin, who presents the Sunday breakfast show on Lancaster radio station The Bay, said that’s because “people can relate to it”.

“Everyone knows a John and Kayleigh,” he said.

Martin, who also regularly stands in as a presenter on other Bay radio shows, got the job after getting a phone call while in the pub.

He then recorded his voiceovers for the first and second series of the show without ever meeting Peter himself.

“People ask me ‘what’s Peter Kay like?’ but in truth I’ve never got to see him,” he said.

“The ‘Forever FM’ bits are put together at Media City in Salford.”

Martin said he didn’t know if there would be a third series but hoped there would be, “or at least a Christmas special”.

Rob, who has worked at radio stations including Rock FM, Magic, Real Radio and Radio Caroline, a former offshore radio station, says when he was first approached for the work he did not know anything about the show.

“I didn’t know it was for Peter Key’s Car Share,” he said.

He also thinks that the comedy’s creative genius is in how viewers can relate to what happens.

“The music plays a big part, they are singles that people can relate to, they bring back memories. It’s relatable to everyday life.

“Who would have thought it, a comedy show with two people in a car.”

Rob, who is now in the process of writing a book about his time at Radio Caroline in the 80s, is hopeful that there will be another series of Car Share but recognises that Peter is often “keen to leave his shows at a peak.”

Catch series two of Peter Kay’s Car Share on iPlayer and on BBC1 on Tuesdays at 9pm.