Rainbow House in Chorley awarded £96k grant

A conductive education centre in Chorley has been awarded almost £100,000 to aid its services for adults and children with severe disabilities.

Steve Morgan Foundation has donated £96,624 to Rainbow House, in Mawdesley.

The grant, which will be delivered over three years, will fund the Conductive Education for children from the Steve Morgan Foundation remit area, which includes Cheshire and Merseyside.

This will help the charity as it continues to provide and develop its services across Lancashire, Cheshire and Merseyside in line with its aim to become a centre of excellence for children with disabilities mainly resulting from neurological conditions.

Bill Ainscough, president of Rainbow House, said: “Our grateful thanks go to the Steve Morgan Foundation.

“We are delighted that they recognise the impact of our work here at Rainbow House and the difference our services make to the lives of our service users and their families.

“This grant will be of considerable benefit as we move forward with our plans to make Rainbow House a centre of excellence for disabled children.”

Vincent Fairclough, trustee of the Steve Morgan Foundation said: “Rainbow House provides a very professional service supporting disabled children and their families and we are delighted to award this grant to allow them to help children from our area.”

