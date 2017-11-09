Re-vamped hotel in Charnock Richard to open up as a Ramada

A hotel at a Charnock Richard service station is to be re-branded as a Ramada.

Days Inn Hotel, at the Northbound Motorway Service Area in Mill Lane, has been shut in order to reopen as the new brand.

Bosses at Welcome Break were given the go-ahead by town planners at Chorley Council to demolish the southeast bedroom wing, entrance lobby and canopy.

UK hotels director Stewert Ashby at Welcome Break said: “It will be more of a mid-market hotel. It will offer everything 24/7.

“It has already closed and we are looking to reopen, if all goes well, by the end of March.

“It will bring 14 jobs to the area and we are spending just shy of £2 million on the work.

“It’s been a very depressed area for quite a while so it needs it.”

Builders will also be creating a new entrance lobby and a walkway to external bedrooms.

The Ramada hotel will have 72 bedrooms and will see a full refurbishment to the restaurant, and bar.

Chorley councillor Paul Leadbetter said: “The motorway service area at Charnock Richard is a major employer in the area many of whom live locally and walk to work. Hopefully the jobs created, by the refurbished Ramada hotel, will at least match those lost, by the closing of the Days Inn hotel, even though there are 23 fewer bedrooms, and that these jobs will be filled by people from the local area.

“Ramada is one of the more recognisable hotel brands worldwide. Hopefully the refurbishment, and significant reduction in size of the hotel, will improve the appearance of the existing building and its surroundings.”