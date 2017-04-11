Remember to register right to vote in May elections

Remember to claim your right to vote - that is the message from County Hall with just two days left to register to vote in May’s county council elections.

With all 315 candidates declared the battle is on to win your votes. But for those not on the electoral register there are just hours left to get your name listed so you can have your democratic say and vote on May 4.

Lancashire County Council’s website advises residents: “You can only vote if your name is on the register of electors. If you would like to check that you are registered, please contact your local district council.”

It also warns: “If you haven’t voted for a while, or have changed your name or address, you may not be registered to vote.”

A council spokesperson said: “The county council provides many services across Lancashire. The elections are a chance for you to have your say on how these services are run, by voting for your elected representatives.

“It’s important that people use their right to vote. The county council elections only take place every four years, so this is an important time for the county as a whole.”

You can register to vote online and it is estimated the application takes five minutes to complete at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Those using the online service need to provide their national insurance number and date of birth. Details must be registered by midnight on April 13.

Once on the register you are eligible to vote in person at your local polling station, by post or by proxy - appointing someone to vote on your behalf. You must also register by April 13 to vote online or apply for a postal or proxy vote.

The county council provides some 85% of all local government services. At the last elections in 2013 turnout was just 31.3% with 282,271 votes cast.