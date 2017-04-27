Search

Shaw Hill Golf Club lady captain Hilary's £16,000 charity donation

Bringing Rosemere Cancer Foundations work to the fore is Hilary Powell (left) with the Rosemere Charity Amy Hilton at Shaw Hill Golf Club

When it comes to raising money for charity, Shaw Hill Golf Club member Hilary Powell has it off to a tee

During her year as Lady Captain, which recently came to an end, Hilary raised a staggering £16,400 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, her chosen charity.

She did it by among other things organising a fashion show, a summer concert, a golf tournament, black tie ball and Lancashire night, all of which were held at the Whittle-le-Woods club.

Of her achievement, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s local area fundraising co-ordinator Amy Hilton said: “It’s absolutely amazing how much Hilary has managed to raise in such a short time.

“I know she worked tremendously hard to come up with events with the widest appeal but this is a record amount for this type of donation. We are extremely grateful.”

Hilary chose to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation after losing a friend to cancer and helping her sister-in-law twice battle the disease.

Hilary added: “I thoroughly enjoyed my year as Lady Captain. I would like to thank everyone who helped me organise my fundraising calendar of events and everyone who supported them either by attending or donating prizes for raffles and auctions.”