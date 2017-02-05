Sir Bradley Jumps right in despite injury blow

Sir Bradley Wiggins has revealed he is nursing an injury suffered while training for The Jump - but insisted “the show must go on”.

The Eccleston-based retired cyclist, 36, is one of the top names taking part in this year’s Channel 4 winter sports competition, which airs on Sunday nights.

He posted a snap of his ankle being bandaged up while in Austria. But Britain’s most decorated Olympian captioned the image “the show must go on”.

His Instagram post came after model Vogue Williams was forced to pull out before the Channel 4 show has even started.

Several celebrities were forced to quit last year’s series because of a spate of accidents.