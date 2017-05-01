‘Smelly alley’ in Chorley to get a fresh new look in town revamp

A narrow alley linking a theatre with Chorley town centre is to be brightened up with a fresh new look.

Historically known as Peter Wink, many know the cut through off Market Street as ‘smelly alley’, but now Theatre Walk is set to see new paving, steps and signage.

In an effort to spruce up the alleyway Chorley Council has commissioned the work as part of a £4m project to improve the town.

The passage, between Peter Street and Market Street, will also have a sign at the entrance announcing the way to Chorley Little Theatre.

It will be accompanied by Peter Wink street name plaques at either end.

Ian Robinson, who volunteers for the theatre, said: “We’re delighted work is finally starting on creating Theatre Walk. Despite being here for 107 years there are still some people who don’t know about Chorley Little Theatre so we hope this will help more people discover us.

“More generally, that passageway has been in need of a tidy-up for quite some time so it should help brighten up the town centre and be nicer for everyone to use.”

A Chorley Council spokesman said: “Local people and businesses have been asking us to improve various parts of the town centre and Theatre Walk will help to signpost people to Chorley Little Theatre, which is a popular town centre attraction.”

An information board will explain the origins of Peter Wink and the council is appealing for information on the history of this name.