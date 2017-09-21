Social event in Chorley for people with disabilities who are in the LGBT community

People who are within the LGBT community and have a learning disability are invited to a special friendship and dating afternoon.

The event, which takes place on Wednesday 25 at Brothers of Charity, Liseuax Hall, Whittle Le Woods, from 2pm –until 4pm, is unique in that it is the only meet-up in Lancashire aimed purely at people from within the LGBT community and who have a learning disability.

The first event, held in partnership with Brothers of Charity, Voice for All Self Advocacy Group, took place in August, with 14 people attending from Lancashire and Greater Manchester; the event was also attended by Lancashire LGBT, the Police and Sexual Health Services.

The Meet N Match project, which provides various events and parties for people with physical and learning disabilities, is calling on more people with learning disabilities within the LGBT community to join them at this innovative event.

Lucy Hamlin, events and project co-ordinator, said: “People with learning disabilities do not always get the chance to go out, have a drink and meet like-minded people.

“When they are gay, lesbian or transgender, we find that there are even more barriers to meeting people and forming relationships. This is one way we are trying to break down barriers, match people up and educate people on staying safe.”

The event will have a representative from the organization, Lancashire LGBT who will talk about what support they can offer people, as well as a speed dating element and a presentation from a member of Meet N Match who recently spent 3 nights at Manchester Pride.

Sue Sharples, chairman of The U Night Group, the community interest company behind Meet N Match, said: “Generally, people with a learning disability have limited opportunities to meet their peers and to form lasting connections.

“Our current members have told us that this leads to them feeling lonely, isolated and depressed. We hope that this will be one way of improving peoples physical and mental wellbeing, whilst opening up possibilities for the kind of relationships that others take for granted. The project also acknowledges the need to provide additional information and support to help the process of developing relationships, so we will also be offering lots of information, guidance, advice and specialist training, in addition to signposting to other agencies.”