Stagecoach reveals new ticket prices and changes to some services in Lancashire

Bus operator Stagecoach has announced price rises and changes to bus routes from this weekend.

The company, which operates services throughout Lancashire, has announced new prices from September 4.

Stagecoach Merseyside and South Lancashire says the following rises will apply:

Preston Citi zone - travel throughout the Preston city area as far out as Lea, Longton, Penwortham and Walton le Dale.

A one-day pass (dayrider) will cost £3.40 per adult, up from £3.20

Seven days travel (Citi megarider) will cost £10, up from £9.

Seven days travel U16’s (child citi megarider) will cost £8

28 days travel (citi megarider - available online only) £36

One months travel (citi megarider Xtra - available online only) £32

Preston Mega zone - travel thoughout the citi zone plus out to Broughton, Longridge, Blackburn, Buckshaw Village and more: One day’s travel U19’s (young persons dayrider) £2.20

Also, some bus services in and around Preston are changing.

The 4C Preston - Fulwood - Preston College - Royal Preston Hospital: There will be an increased frequency to Preston College and Preston Royal Hospital from Preston Bus Station.

These buses will now run every 20 minutes Monday to Friday.

59 Preston - New Hall Lane - Brockholes - Samlesbury - Mellor Brook - Billinge - Blackburn: Changes to the timetable.

61 Preston - Lea - Kirkham - Blackpool: Changes to the timetable.

68 Preston - Warton - St Anne’s - Blackpool: Changes to the timetable.

111 Preston - Lostock Hall - Farington - Leyland - Moss Side - Seven Stars: Service 111 route will change and will terminate at Seven Stars, this means it will no longer serve Earnshaw Bridge. But customers who wish to travel to Earnshaw Bridge can now catch service 113.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach said rises were necessary and added that research showed the company offered the lowest fares of any major bus operator in the UK.