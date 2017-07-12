Sun shines on Adlington Carnival

Adlington Carnival was heaving this weekend as the sun came out for the annual gala.

The trademark parade on Saturday saw streets lined with onlookers as floats and revellers in fancy dress passed by.

LEP/CHORLEY 08-07-17 Action and family fun as members of the community take part in the annual Adlington Carnival parade.

Organiser Lois Birtwistle was pictured with Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle alongside a cardboard cut out of her late husband Alan who was known locally as Mr Adlington.

Written on a banner carried by his grandchildren which lead the procession were the words: “The show must go on” - a tribute to Alan who was the front man of the carnival for many years.

Speaking to the Guardian Lois said: “It was fantastic.

“We couldn’t have wished for better weather. Alan was shining down on us. The whole day was superb and the parade was wonderful.”

Jubilee Playing Fields, on Park Road, became a hive of activity as a host of entertainment was held over the three-day festival.

Funds raised at the event will be announced at a presentation evening in October.

Lois said that with ragrad to the money collected “it was looking very positive”.

Proceeds will be split between St Catherine’s Hospice and other local charities.