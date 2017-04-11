Super Easter knitting skills at Derian House

Easter chicks have been flying off the shelves at Derian House Children’s Hospice, helping them towards its £3.85m fund-raising target in 2017.

After an appeal on their website, industrious knitters have been busy crafting around 2,000 colourful chicks to be filled with a small chocolate egg and sold at the hospice reception, as well as at its events.

Partnerships Manager Stuart Chell said: “What an amazing response. We hatched this idea earlier in the year and our amazing Derian supporters have certainly risen to the challenge.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took time out to knit for us or provided us with eggs.

“A special mention must go to super-knitter Jackie Gibson who has crafted more than 1,000 chicks which she has sold at shops in the Leigh area, as well as at a stall at Ikea in Warrington. All the chocolate eggs for her creations were donated by Leigh Rotary Club.”

Chicks and Easter goodies are on sale at the hospice reception in Chancery Road, Chorley.

Funds raised through the sale of knitted chicks helps fund vital work at Derian House, supporting children and young people up to the age of 26 with life-threatening illnesses and life-limiting illnesses.

As well as offering end-of-life care and palliative care tailored specifically to each individual’s needs, Derian House offers respite care, sibling groups and on-going bereavement support to families across the North West.

