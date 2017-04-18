Supercar Showtime at Chorley pub

Car enthusiasts are invited to a big meet to raise funds for Derian House Children’s Hospice.

Supercar Showtime will now take place at The Dressers Arms, Wheelton, on Sunday May 14, from 10am until noon.

The event was originally scheduled to take place at The Grill and Grain at the Boatyard in Riley Green, but following a fire at the restaurant last week, organisers found a new venue.

Fore more information on the blaze click here http://www.lep.co.uk/your-lancashire/chorley/counting-cost-of-hoghton-pub-inferno-1-8490642



There will be around 50 supercars at the event, including cars from Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini and many others.

Entry to the event for the public is free and people are invited to come and look at the cars and take photographs.

There will be a raffle and an auction on the day.

Car owners taking part are expected to donate a minimum of £10.

Karen Isherwood, organiser, said: “We are holding the event to raise money for Derian House, in Chorley, which supports a huge number of families across Lancashire and Cumbria, providing palliative and respite care for children and young adults with life-limiting conditions.

“We are hugely grateful to be supported by Porsche Centre Bolton, McLaren Manchester, Lamborghini London, TVR Works Service and The Dressers Arms to make the event possible.”

To register visit http://www.supercarshowtime.co.uk

