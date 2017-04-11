Superheroes raise cash for Chorley-based for Derian House Children’s Hospice

Superheroes, Disney princesses and legendary heroes made dreams come true for youngsters in Chorley at a movie and TV themed family fun day.

The action-packed day immersed visitors in a world of silver screen fantasy, allowing them to marvel at a collection of themed displays, including Dr Who’s Tardis and Stars Wars props and costumes.

Benjamin Jolley from Coppull gets a lift up from his dad to look a dinosaur in the eye

Organiser of Stars & Cars Colin Wilby said about 2,000 people showed up on Sunday. He said:“We just want to thank everyone for their support, for all the hard work and for turning up to raise money for Derian House Children’s Hospice.“

Stars & Cars Events is a not-for-profit organisation supporting the Chorley-based hospice. It is made up of a group of professional movie costumers who fundraise to help with the care and support that the hospice provides to children with life threatening illnesses.

Visitors also got to interact with iconic replica vehicles.