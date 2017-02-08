Swimmers make a splash in Chorley

Swimmers dived into the water for a charity endurance challenge raising more than £2,000 on Saturday.

Eleven teams took turns to swim about 50 laps in the space of 45 minutes at All Seasons Lesiure Centre in Chorley.

“It was an excellent show,” said one of the organisers, Frank Norris. “We were very pleased with it.

“We would really like to get more teams in the future and we’d like to say a big thanks to the pool for having us.”

The swimathon was organised by charitable organisation Chorley Lions Club and money gathered will go to St Catherine’s Hospice in Lostock Hall.

It was the club’s 32nd annual swimathon and has always raised over £2,000 for charity with Chorley Women’s Refuge, Hearing Dogs and Help the Homeless benfitting in the past.

Mayor of Chorley, councillor Doreen Dickinson, also dropped into the event to cheer swimmers along.

Chorley Lions meet on the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Dressers Arms in Wheelton.

The group is always seeking new members.