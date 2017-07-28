Tantrums and leggings at the public hall

Have your say

Pam Ward was not so keen on being the centre of attention when she was six.

Or was it the fact she had to wear leggings?

The 73-year-old Guardian reader was part of a fashion show at the Chamber of Trade exhibition at Leyland’s public hall in 1950.

She recalls: “After the war, there was a period of austerity and so things like the Chamber of Trade were being set up.

“The chamber had set up an exhibition at the public hall.

“A girl called Hazel McGuinness and I presented flowers to the Mayor and Mayoress and a man called Geraldo, who was a band leader.

“While there, I was in a fashion show. I modelled the first 20 denier nylon material.

“I wore a dress with pink rose buds from the dress shop in Fox Lane, owned by Edna Noon.

“I also had to wear leggings and threw a tantrum because I didn’t want to wear them.

“I also remember seeing the first Hornby hobby horse made of tin.

“You had to put your foot down and its legs would move. It was very hard work.”

Pam, whose maiden name was Aston, lived in Fox Lane and attended Fox Lane Junior School.

She adds: “I have very vivid memories of Leyland. It was a nice community and everyone looked out for each other.

“I used to live near the step houses in Fox Lane. They were beautiful houses.

“They had basements which were used for weaving because they were damp.

“Also in Fox Lane was Edna Noon’s shop and Mrs Jolly’s sweet shop.

“St Andrew’s School was also there and next door but one was the junior school.”

Pam left Leyland when she was 10.

The mother-of-four, with 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren, now lives in the Lake District.

She was previously an English lecturer at Lancashire Training Agency.