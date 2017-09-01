Teams bowled over at Penwortham Cricket Club’s beer festival

Penwortham Cricket Club claimed victory in more ways than one during its three-day beer festival.

As the drink flowed, guests enjoyed a Twenty20 game of Penwortham XI against Croston XI, where the home team won.

Penwortham Beer Festival at Penwortham Cricket Club

This gave them a confident start for the ultimate finale – a match against old rivals Vernon’ Carus.

Once again, Penwortham beat their opponents and no doubt enjoyed a celebratory pint or two afterwards.

The matches were just one part of the club’s activities organised for its second annual beer festival.

Penwortham singer Cat Morewin performed on Friday night, while Old School Idles provided musical entertainment on Saturday night.

Old School Idles at Penwortham Cricket Club's beer festival

Former Miss England Elizabeth Grant, who was also Miss Preston, made an appearance, chatting to crowds and hosted a charity auction for Derian House, based in Chorley.

Organiser Chis Addison says: “The weather was great and everyone was outside, soaking up the sun.

“Everyone enjoyed the music and they certainly enjoyed the beer and cider.

“We organised our first beer festival last year to raise funds for the cricket club.

Elizabeth Grant with Martin Hewitt, member of Penwortham Cricket Club at its beer festival

“It was so successful we decided to also support a charity.

“One of our members knows Des Grant, Elizabeth’s dad, and she was happy to attend to do a charity auction for Derian House, which was her chosen cause during her reign.

“She wore her crown and sash and posed for photos with people.

“Another big part of the festival was the cricket.

Penwortham Cricket Club's beer festival

“We had a game for all our sponsors at Mas Tool. Then we held the Powershield Division with Penwortham XI and Croston XI and on Sunday we had a Twenty20 friendly game against our bitter rivals Vernons.

“We also had a barbecue and wood fire pizza ovens.

“We had a blimp balloon so people should have seen that floating over Penwortham.

“We don’t know how much was raised yet.

“We didn’t set a target, but we did aim to sell out of beer on Sunday and that is what happened.

“We ran out of cider on Friday night and so had to restock on Saturday as it was that busy.

“We will certainly organise another beer festival next year. We aim for it to be even bigger.”